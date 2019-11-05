ATHENS — Highly touted freshman Anthony Edwards lived up to his billing in the Georgia men’s basketball team’s season opener.
Edwards had 24 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists Tuesday night as the Bulldogs defeated visiting Western Carolina 91-72 in front of a crowd of 8,722 at Stegeman Coliseum. He made 7 of 16 shots, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
Edwards, a consensus five-star prospect and the No. 1 player nationally by 247Sports.com, was a huge victory on the recruiting trail for Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean, in his second season at UGA.
Norcross grad Rayshaun Hammonds had seven points and 12 rebounds on an off shooting night (2-for-12). Sahvir Wheeler contributed 19 points for the Bulldogs, and Tyree Crump scored 15.
Western Carolina led 38-37 at halftime, but Georgia won the second half by a 54-34 margin.