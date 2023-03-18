HAMPTON — Going into Sunday’s Ambetter 400 NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports has won 16 races at the track, the most of any car owner.

Hendrick swept last year’s races at AMS with William Byron winning the March race and Dawsonville native Chase Elliott winning the July race.

