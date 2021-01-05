Alabama playmaker Devonta Smith became the third wide receiver, and the first since Desmond Howard in 1991, to win the Heisman Trophy as college football's top player.
Smith, a prolific pass catcher and standout on special teams, received the award in a virtual ceremony broadcast Tuesday night by ESPN. The three other finalists were quarterbacks — Alabama's Mac Jones, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Florida's Kyle Trask. Lawrence was runner-up for the award, and Jones was third.
Smith has scored touchdowns three separate ways this season — receiving, rushing and returning punts — and is Alabama's leader in all-purpose yards with 1,912 (an average 159.3 yards per game). He leads the nation in receiving yards, touchdown receptions and yards after catch, in addition to averaging 24.3 yards per punt return with one touchdown across nine returns totaling 219 yards.
Most recently, he touched the ball three different ways for 145 all-purpose yards and three scores in Alabama's 34-14 win over Notre Dame in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
