Parker Marlatt, a sophomore at Hebron Christian, was named recently as Perfect Game’s 15-and-under National Pitcher of the Year for his performances last year.
Marlatt struck out 89 batters with just 17 walks in 61 1/3 innings, going 5-0 and earning two MVPitcher awards during the 2020 season. His year was highlighted by a no-hitter with seven strikeouts in the WWBA Underclass World Championship.
Marlatt has committed to South Carolina.
