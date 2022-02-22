urgent Hebron's Libby Jackson posts state's top pole vault From Staff Reports Feb 22, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hebron Christian junior Libby Jackson got the track and field season off to a good start last week. Jackson cleared a pole vault of 11 feet, which ranks as the state’s best in all classifications this season. Recommended for you +8 ‘Erin Brockovich,’ ‘Stillwater,’ and 5 other legal movies inspired by true stories From courtroom dramas to biopics, Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports News Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily. Please enter a valid email address. 