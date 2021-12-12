Hebron Christian’s Ellie Brewer and Shiloh’s Nathan Solomon earned two of the top awards at the Gwinnett County Cross Country Awards Banquet, held recently at Dacula.
Brewer, who finished second in Class A Private this season, was the Girls Runner of the Year, and Solomon, the AAAAAA state champion, was the Boys Runner of the Year.
Andy Christie of Mill Creek was named Boys Coach of the Year, while the Girls Coach of the Year honor was split between North Gwinnett’s John Rowland and Chris Carter, and the Wesleyan duo of Chris Yoder and Chad McDaniel.
Three individuals also were inducted into the Gwinnett County Cross Country Hall of Fame during the celebration — former Duluth and Peachtree Ridge coach Ron Clanton, Parkview’s Susie Cahill and Brookwood’s Jeremy Campbell.
The following all-county teams were recognized at the celebration:
All-County Girls
Kyra Andrews, Norcross
Ellie Brewer, Hebron
Sacha Brickey, North Gwinnett
Ellie Brink, North Gwinnett
Brooke Browning, Hebron
Jaimie Chen, Parkview
Emily Cragin, Archer
Alitza Dennard, Peachtree Ridge
Emma Geaney, Parkview
Kallie Henderson, Mountain View
Emily Guy, Mill Creek
Kathryn Scales, Mill Creek
Tori Meyer, North Gwinnett
Lyric Minter, Duluth
Hannah Mobley, Brookwood
Georgia Piper, Hebron
Iris Porter, North Gwinnett
Haley Primm, Parkview
Evelyn Schlitz, Mill Creek
Allie Wardle, Brookwood
All-County Boys
Addison Alsobrook, Greater Atlanta Christian
Carter Dehnke, Brookwood
Miles Ferguson, Archer
Eli Griggs, Mill Creek
Caden Hall, Parkview
Jonah Harper, Brookwood
Chance Jones, Dacula
Luke Kalarickal, Mill Creek
Joseph Kim, Mill Creek
Steven McCartney, Archer
Stafford McDaniel, Wesleyan
Ethan Nordman, Mill Creek
Will Ort, Mill Creek
Jake Peters, Mill Creek
Yianni Pothoulakis, North Gwinnett
Shahzeb Rashid, Mill Creek
Andy Salgado, Shiloh
Nathan Solomon, Shiloh
Hayden Squires, Dacula
Charlie Thomas, Brookwood
All-County Honorable Mention
Archer: Katie Bonilla, Zach Szanti
Berkmar: Melissa Lopez-Zamarripa, Alan Sosa-Alfaro
Brookwood: Macy Felton, Kingsley Doyle
Buford: Addison Steinbrecher, Carter Hales
Central Gwinnett: Rosslyn Babcock, Steven Rubio
Collins Hill: Katelyn Getchey, Marc Petrucci
Dacula: Laura Csontos, Corbin Squires
Discovery: Sarah Henein, Alex Cantero
Duluth: Kaitlyn Park, Shaw Maguire
Grayson: Virginia Pastor, Owynn Brown
Greater Atlanta Christian: Naomi Asfaw, Josiah Asfaw
Hebron: Lizzy Jacobs, Joshua Graves
Lanier: Emely Carbajal, Dylan Stone
Meadowcreek: Makalia Joseph, Cristopher Miranda
Mill Creek: Jade Jacobazzi, Caleb Deriso
Mountain View: Elizabeth Cuzman, Marcus Lasey
Norcross: Alex Chimbanda
North Gwinnett: Marianna Gazzara, Will Collett
Parkview: Abi Debebe, Martin Robles
Peachtree Ridge: Laney Pierce, Ben Kerbey
Shiloh: Semon Teklemariam
Wesleyan: Eva Murphy, Andrew Cook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.