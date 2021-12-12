Ellie Brewer - Hebron Christian Academy - Senior.jpg

Hebron Christian's Ellie Brewer races up a hill during the Class A Private state cross country meet.

 Atlanta Track Club

Hebron Christian’s Ellie Brewer and Shiloh’s Nathan Solomon earned two of the top awards at the Gwinnett County Cross Country Awards Banquet, held recently at Dacula.

Brewer, who finished second in Class A Private this season, was the Girls Runner of the Year, and Solomon, the AAAAAA state champion, was the Boys Runner of the Year.

Andy Christie of Mill Creek was named Boys Coach of the Year, while the Girls Coach of the Year honor was split between North Gwinnett’s John Rowland and Chris Carter, and the Wesleyan duo of Chris Yoder and Chad McDaniel.

Three individuals also were inducted into the Gwinnett County Cross Country Hall of Fame during the celebration — former Duluth and Peachtree Ridge coach Ron Clanton, Parkview’s Susie Cahill and Brookwood’s Jeremy Campbell.

The following all-county teams were recognized at the celebration:

All-County Girls

Kyra Andrews, Norcross

Ellie Brewer, Hebron

Sacha Brickey, North Gwinnett

Ellie Brink, North Gwinnett

Brooke Browning, Hebron

Jaimie Chen, Parkview

Emily Cragin, Archer

Alitza Dennard, Peachtree Ridge

Emma Geaney, Parkview

Kallie Henderson, Mountain View

Emily Guy, Mill Creek

Kathryn Scales, Mill Creek

Tori Meyer, North Gwinnett

Lyric Minter, Duluth

Hannah Mobley, Brookwood

Georgia Piper, Hebron

Iris Porter, North Gwinnett

Haley Primm, Parkview

Evelyn Schlitz, Mill Creek

Allie Wardle, Brookwood

All-County Boys

Addison Alsobrook, Greater Atlanta Christian

Carter Dehnke, Brookwood

Miles Ferguson, Archer

Eli Griggs, Mill Creek

Caden Hall, Parkview

Jonah Harper, Brookwood

Chance Jones, Dacula

Luke Kalarickal, Mill Creek

Joseph Kim, Mill Creek

Steven McCartney, Archer

Stafford McDaniel, Wesleyan

Ethan Nordman, Mill Creek

Will Ort, Mill Creek

Jake Peters, Mill Creek

Yianni Pothoulakis, North Gwinnett

Shahzeb Rashid, Mill Creek

Andy Salgado, Shiloh

Nathan Solomon, Shiloh

Hayden Squires, Dacula

Charlie Thomas, Brookwood

All-County Honorable Mention

Archer: Katie Bonilla, Zach Szanti

Berkmar: Melissa Lopez-Zamarripa, Alan Sosa-Alfaro

Brookwood: Macy Felton, Kingsley Doyle

Buford: Addison Steinbrecher, Carter Hales

Central Gwinnett: Rosslyn Babcock, Steven Rubio

Collins Hill: Katelyn Getchey, Marc Petrucci

Dacula: Laura Csontos, Corbin Squires

Discovery: Sarah Henein, Alex Cantero

Duluth: Kaitlyn Park, Shaw Maguire

Grayson: Virginia Pastor, Owynn Brown

Greater Atlanta Christian: Naomi Asfaw, Josiah Asfaw

Hebron: Lizzy Jacobs, Joshua Graves

Lanier: Emely Carbajal, Dylan Stone

Meadowcreek: Makalia Joseph, Cristopher Miranda

Mill Creek: Jade Jacobazzi, Caleb Deriso

Mountain View: Elizabeth Cuzman, Marcus Lasey

Norcross: Alex Chimbanda

North Gwinnett: Marianna Gazzara, Will Collett

Parkview: Abi Debebe, Martin Robles

Peachtree Ridge: Laney Pierce, Ben Kerbey

Shiloh: Semon Teklemariam

Wesleyan: Eva Murphy, Andrew Cook

