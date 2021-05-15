POWDER SPRINGS — The Class A Private Track and Field Championships at McEachern producted two state champions from Gwinnett on Friday.
Hebron Christian’s Ellie Brewer won the 3,200-meter state title, and Elijah Williams of Providence Christian had a big day in the jumps, including a state championship in the long jump.
Brewer dominated the field in her 3,200 win, finishing in 11 minutes, 18.72 seconds, almost 17 seconds ahead of the runner-up. Her time also broke the school record.
The victory came on the heels of an eventful Thursday that included a state runner-up finish in the 1,600 (5:10.16) and a runner-up finish in the 3,200 relay.
Williams did all his work Friday.
The 6-foot-6 senior claimed the long jump state title with a distance of 22 feet, 7 1/2 inches, and nearly had a second championship. He went 48-9 in the triple jump, losing by a half inch to Landmark Christian’s Joshua Smith.
Williams is a college basketball prospect who averaged 12.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season.
Teammate Devin Long was sixth in the triple jump at 41-3, and Wesleyan’s Wyatt Hodges was seventh at 40-11.
Wesleyan also got state runner-up finishes from Mac Howie in the 1,600 (4:21.60) and the 3,200 relay (8:09.73). Howie was state runner-up in the 3,200 a day earlier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.