Gwinnett private school football programs Hebron Christian and Wesleyan meet Friday in Peachtree Corners as they jockey for early playoff positioning in Region 5-A Private.
It is the region opener for the host Wolves, who were off last week after an impressive game on Oct. 1 — a 23-2 win over state power Athens Academy.
The defensive masterpiece against Athens Academy included big games from Baer Cole and Byrne Ahrenkiel. Cole had six tackles, intercepted two passes, caused two fumbles and broke up two passes. Ahrenkiel made 12 tackles (one for loss) and added a quarterback hurry. The Wolves’ offensive playmakers two weeks ago included Thomas Cook (68-yard passing TD, four catches for 54 yards, TD) and Bobby Cook (two catches, 94 yards, TD).
Hebron is trying to end a three-game losing streak in a tough stretch of the schedule. The Lions lost to Mount Vernon in last week’s region opener, which followed back-to-back games against state powers Athens Academy and Prince Avenue Christian.
The Hebron defense played well last Friday behind big games from Alonzo Borja (nine tackles, one interception) and Ashton Villegas (two sacks, two tackles for losses). Thomas McVicker (seven tackles) and King Joseph Edwards (six tackles) also stood out.
