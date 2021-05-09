A look at Gwinnett’s state qualifiers from Saturday’s Class A Private Sectional B at Providence Christian Academy. Athletes are listed with by their finishes in each event.
The state championship meet is May 13-15 in McEachern.
Class A Private Sectional B
(Regions 4, 5, 6)
At Providence Christian Academy
State Qualifiers
GIRLS
100
2. Layton Glisson, Hebron, 12.58
5. Ellison Chadwick, Providence, 12.71
200
1. Layton Glisson, Hebron, 25.33
3. Ellison Chadwick, Providence, 25.63
5. Nija Riley, Hebron, 26.10
400
1. Nea Sanders, Wesleyan, 58.66
4. Ayden Drake, Providence, 59.22
5. Nija Riley, Hebron, 1:01.05
6. Claire McGuirt, Hebron, 1:01.82
800
2. Ellie Brewer, Hebron, 2:24.76
4. Brooke Browning, Hebron, 2:26.99
6. Sophie Villa, Wesleyan, 2:30.44
7. Katherine Graddy, Wesleyan, 2:30.48
8. Julie Ann Bush, 2:31.77
1,600
1. Ellie Brewer, Hebron, 5:20.09
4. Brooke Browning, Hebron, 5:29.41
6. Georgia Piper, Hebron, 5:33.66
7. Julie Ann Bush, Wesleyan, 5:34.83
3,200
1. Ellie Brewer, Hebron, 11:40.64
100 hurdles
1. Ayden Drake, Providence, 15.58
2. Margaret Dudley, Wesleyan, 16.38
3. Sade Ojanuga, Wesleyan, 16.42
8. Hollis Mazzawi, Hebron, 17.19
300 hurdles
1. Ayden Drake, Providence, 46.73
4. Margaret Dudley, Wesleyan, 47.86
5. Nea Sanders, Wesleyan, 48.10
7. Abby Scott, Wesleyan, 48.33
400 relay
1. Hebron, 49.52
5. Wesleyan, 51.72
1,600 relay
1. Hebron, 4:10.03
2. Wesleyan, 4:11.64
3,200 relay
2. Hebron, 10:33.10
4. Wesleyan, 10:45.10
High jump
1. Georgia Piper, Hebron, 5-2
4. Sade Ojanuga, Wesleyan, 4-10
6. Malia Melton, Hebron, 4-6
6. Rylee Pierce, Wesleyan, 4-6
Pole vault
2. Rachael Ruff, Hebron, 10-0
5. Libby Jackson, Hebron, 9-6
6. Rhys Morrow, Hebron, 9-0
8. Margaret Dudley, Wesleyan, 9-0
Long jump
1. Ellison Chadwick, Providence, 17-5 1/2
Triple jump
2. Nea Sanders, Wesleyan, 35-6 1/2
3. Malia Melton, Hebron, 35-1 3/4
4. Sade Ojanuga, Wesleyan, 34-11 3/4
Shot put
1. Imani Washington, Wesleyan, 37-6 1/4
2. Sydney Flood, Providence, 35-4 1/4
7. Hoake Mazzawi, Hebron, 30-5 1/2
Discus
1. Imani Washington, Wesleyan, 106-6
4. Sydney Flood, Providence, 98-9
6. Kayla Lane, Hebron, 97-3
BOYS
100
7. Colin O’Leary, Providence, 11.43
200
5. Colin O’Leary, Providence, 22.69
400
5. Colin O’Leary, Providence, 52.23
800
5. Stafford McDaniel, Wesleyan, 2:04.95
6. Braden Debow, Wesleyan, 2:05.22
1,600
1. Mac Howie, Wesleyan, 4:22.91
6. Stafford McDaniel, Wesleyan, 4:38.28
7. Braden Debow, Wesleyan, 4:39.24
3,200
1. Mac Howie, Wesleyan, 9:40.18
6. Stafford McDaniel, Wesleyan, 10:07.11
110 hurdles
5. Devin Long, Providence, 17.26
300 hurdles
4. Kyle Roberts, Hebron, 44.11
7. Devin Long, Providence, 45.05
400 relay
8. Providence, 45.50
1,600 relay
3. Wesleyan, 3:38.32
3,200 relay
2. Wesleyan, 8:43.37
Pole vault
7. Paul Weidle, Wesleyan, 11-0
Long jump
1. Elijah Williams, Providence, 23-6 3/4
Triple jump
1. Elijah Williams, Providence, 46-7 3/4
3. Devin Long, Providence, 41-11
5. Wyatt Hodges, Wesleyan, 39-9 1/2
Shot put
8. Ashton Villegas, Hebron, 39-0
Discus
2. Connor Whaley, Hebron, 126-6
7. David Pierre, Hebron, 111-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.