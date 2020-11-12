Hebron Christian Lions (5-A Private)
Coach: Stan Luttrell
Record: 2-5, 0-2 region
Last week: Had a bye
Providence Christian Storm (5-A Private)
Coach: Jonathan Beverly
Record: 0-8, 0-3 region
Last week: Lost to Wesleyan 49-8
Both Hebron and Providence are in search of their first region win under new head coaches.
The Lions were off last Friday after their most promising outing in weeks, a near upset of last year’s Class A Private runner-up, Wesleyan. They took the Wolves to overtime before falling 17-10 for their fourth straight loss after a 2-1 start.
Hebron’s defense hung tough against Wesleyan behind the play of Bradley Ihm (six tackles), Ashton Villegas (five tackles, one for loss) and Jack Luttrell (six tackles). Luttrell also had five catches for 51 yards and a touchdown for an offense that also got big nights from Colten Gauthier (23 of 40 passing for 205 yards, TD), Jonathan Burke (six catches for 98 yards) and Demetrius Rogers (20 rushes for 83 yards)
Providence, coming off a 49-8 loss to Wesleyan, is after its first win of the season. The Storm’s season has featured lopsided losses in region play after some close defeats early in the season to Loganville Christian (20-16), Social Circle (31-28) and Athens Christian (42-38).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Hebron won 39-0 in 2017
Location: Providence Christian Academy
