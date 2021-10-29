DACULA – Gwinnett private school rivals Hebron Christian and Providence Christian engaged in an old fashioned shootout in their Region 5-A Private football game Friday night.
A key sequence early in the third quarter helped the host Lions get the breathing room they needed in a close game to pull away for a 56-42 home win.
With the game tied 21-all at halftime, Hebron (4-5, 1-2), which wrapped up the No. 4 seed from the region in the upcoming Class A Private state playoffs, scored on its first possession of the second half.
Then, the Lions cashed in a Providence (1-8, 0-4) turnover into another score on its first possession of the third quarter to take a 35-21 lead, which was maintained when the two teams traded touchdowns throughout the rest of the way.
For Providence, Dre Booker led the way with 192 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while Connor Jones passed for 254 yards and three TDs and added a rushing score.
Devin Long was Jones' primary target with 115 receiving yards and two of his TDs, while Matthew Miller added 85 yards and a score through the air.
Reed Riley were strong on an otherwise rough night for the Storm defense.
“I think our kids palyed extremely hard,” Providence coach Jonathan Beverly said. “It's really positive to see. You have to learn how to compete before you can learn how to win. Our kids have done that (throughout) this year. We took a step forward (Friday) night. I'm really proud of our guys. They showed a lot of grit.”
