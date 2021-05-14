x_MSC1857.jpg
Hebron Christian Academy's head coach Jan Azar was not pleased with a call during Wednesday’s game played at Hebron Christian High School.(Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

Jan Azar’s Hebron Lions Girls Basketball Camp is scheduled for June 7-10 at the Dacula private school.

Azar, Hebron’s head coach, will lead the camp with her assistants and players. The Lions just won the Class A Private state championship earlier this year.

A session for grades 2-5 will be from 9 a.m. to noon daily (cost is $125 per camper) and a session for grades 6-10 will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily (cost is $175 per camper). For more information, go to www.hebronlions.org/athletics/athletic-camps--clinics.

