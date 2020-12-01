The Hebron Girls Basketball Winter Showcase is scheduled for Saturday at the Dacula private school.
The host Lions play in the finale of a five-game slate at 7 p.m. against Marietta.
The schedule begins with Tallulah Falls against Woodland at noon, followed by Buford vs. Hillgrove at 1:45 p.m. and West Forsyth vs. Greenforest at 3:30 p.m. The 5:15 p.m. game features Grayson and Lovejoy.
