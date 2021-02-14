Hebron Christian senior Malia Fisher was voted the Region 5-A Private Player of the Year, highlighting the all-region team released Sunday.
Fisher was joined by teammate Nicole Azar, a first-team all-region selection. Wesleyan’s Alyssa Phillip also made the girls first team.
Providence Christian had two boys players as first-teamers, Tony Carpio and Chance Thacker.
The girls second team included Hebron’s Carly Fahey and Wesleyan’s Chit Chat Wright, and the boys second team included Providence’s Elijah Williams and Wesleyan’s Tate Gilley.
The boys third-team selections featured Hebron’s Zach Calvert, Samuel Hutto and Jayden Williams, along with Wesleyan’s Beau Brown. The girls third-teamers were Hebron’s Carly Heidger and Jessie Parish, and Providence’s Madelyn Levy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.