Hebron Christian’s Layla Melton and North Gwinnett’s Haydn Hermansen were named Gwinnett runners of the week Thursday by the county’s cross country coaches.

Both runners are freshmen who won region titles last weekend. Melton was the Region 8-AAA girls champion in 19 minutes, 58.89 seconds, and Hermansen won the 7-AAAAAAA boys title in 16:53.50.

