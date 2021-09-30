Hebron Christian's final non-region game a tough one against defending state champion Prince Avenue Christian

Hebron Christian’s final non-region game is a huge challenge, defending Class A Private state champion Prince Avenue Christian. The Wolverines, despite losing star quarterback Brock Vandagriff (now a Georgia Bulldog) to graduation, have rolled off four straight victories after a season-opening loss to Calvary Day. The first three of those wins were lopsided routs, but the Wolverines were tested two weeks ago by Wesleyan, trailing in the second half before pulling away for a 35-10 win.
Aaron Philo has stepped in for Vandagriff and has thrown for 1,728 yards and 19 touchdowns, triggering an offense that averages 372.8 passing yards and 69.2 rushing yards. Bailey Stockton (31-526-7) and Ethan Christian (16-507-7) are his top targets.
Prince Avenue defeated Hebron twice last season, 63-14 in the regular season and 63-28 in the first round of the state playoffs.
Unlike the Wolverines, Hebron’s success this season has come via a rushing attack that averages 238.8 yards. Quarterback Gavin Hall leads the way with 568 yards (142/game) and 11 touchdowns. Nick Harden had two carries for 71 yards last week against Athens Academy, in addition to his eight tackles on defense. Harden has team highs of 30 tackles and four for losses this season. Mason Mitchell added six tackles last week and is second on the team with 28 tackles on the season.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Prince Avenue won 63-28 last year in the state playoffs
