x_MSC1731.jpg
Buy Now

Hebron Christian Academy's Ella Heard (21) drives past Christian Heritage's Meghan Schneller (40) during a game played at Hebron Christian.

 Craig Cappy

Hebron Christian senior Ella Heard committed Monday to the Emmanuel College women’s basketball program.

The 5-foot-8 guard helped the Lions to the state semifinals last season. She also was Hebron’s Scholar-Athlete Award winner from the Gwinnett Tipoff Club as a junior.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.