Hebron Christian's Bradley Ihm commits to Limestone
From Staff Reports
Oct 5, 2021

Hebron Christian senior Bradley Ihm committed Monday to the Limestone College (S.C.) baseball program.

Ihm, who has played infield, outfield and pitcher, also has been a member of the Lions' football program.
