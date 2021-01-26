DACULA — No. 1-ranked Hebron Christian edged No. 2 Holy Innocents’ 59-57 in double overtime Tuesday in a rematch from last season’s Class A Private semifinals.
Holy Innocents’ won that playoff game 52-48, but the Lions got revenge behind 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists from Malia Fisher, and 14 points and 10 rebounds from Jessie Parish.
Nicole Azar had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists in the win, while Carly Fahey (three points, seven rebounds, four assists) and Carly Heidger (six points, five rebounds) also played well.
Hebron improved to 17-2 on the season.
