PEACHTREE CORNERS — Hebron Christian topped Wesleyan 56-46 Saturday in a matchup of girls basketball teams that reached last season’s Class A Private Final Four.
Malia Fisher had a big game for the victors with 21 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks, as did Nicole Azar, who had 18 points, four assists, four steals and two blocks.
The Lions (21-2) also got contributions from Jessie Parish (eight points, eight rebounds), Carly Fahey (four assists, three points, one charge taken), Amiya Porter (four points, two assists) and Carly Heidger (two points, three rebounds, three assists).
Wesleyan was led by Alyssa Phillip, who had 11 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. She was backed up by Chit Chat Wright (12 points, six assists), Imani Washington (10 points, four rebounds), Sade Ojanuga (eight points, six rebounds) and Eva Garabadian (five points).
