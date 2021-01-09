DACULA — Hebron Christian’s girls basketball team won its showdown with Collins Hill, the Class AAAAAAA runner-up last season.
Hebron (11-2), coming off a Class A Final Four appearance, won 69-61 and handed the Eagles (12-1) their first defeat of the 2020-21 season. After falling behind 23-15 after a quarter, the Lions surged in the second quarter and entered halftime with a 42-31 lead on Collins Hill.
Malia Fisher led four Hebron scorers with 23 points along with a team-high 10 rebounds. Teammates Nicole Azar (13 points, four rebounds), Jessie Parish (13 points, six rebounds) and Carly Heidger (10 points, seven rebounds, five assists) also scored in double figures.
Carly Fahey chipped in seven points and six assists in the win, and Amiya Porter added three points and two assists.
