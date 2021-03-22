Hebron Christian junior Jessie Parish committed Monday to the Wofford College (S.C.) women’s basketball program.
Parish helped the Lions to the Class A Private state championship earlier this month. The 6-foot-1 forward averaged 8.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals for a balanced team.
She also started for Hebron’s state playoff softball team, and is the Lions’ top swimmer, finishing sixth in the state in the 100 backstroke and eighth in the 100 butterfly earlier this year.
