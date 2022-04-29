DACULA — Hebron Christian won a high-scoring, back-and-forth Game 2 Friday over Darlington in the first round of the Class A Private state baseball playoffs.
The Lions won the wild clinching game 14-11 in eight innings after taking a 9-3 victory earlier in the day in Game 1. Hebron (19-11) will face the winner of Deerfield-Windsor and Savannah Christian in the second round.
Darlington led 10-6 heading into the sixth inning of Game 2 before the hosts scored five runs in the sixth for an 11-10 lead. Brad Ihm (single), Tyler Jay Sciavicco (error) and Sam Mitchell (hit by pitch) loaded the bases, then Nate Coker ripped a line drive off the wall to score two runs. Morgan Wiles drove in another run and stole second base, setting up Jackson Borden, who battled in a 10-pitch at-bat and singled home the go-ahead run.
Darlington tied the score in the seventh and had runners on second and third base with no outs, but Parker Marlatt held the tie score with a groundout, a strikeout and a pop-up.
Hebron surged back ahead in the top of the eighth, which Ihm began with a single. Ihm then stole second and third, and after Marlatt was hit by a pitch, Sciavicco drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly. Sam Mitchell’s two-run home run stretched the lead out to 14-11.
Marlatt cruised through the eighth with two strikeouts and a groundball back to the mound. Marlatt pitched three innings of relief in Game 2, striking out four and giving up one run.
Ihm (4-for-5, RBI), Coker (3-for-6, two RBIs), Sciavicco (2-for-4, two RBIs), Jackson Borden (2-for-4, two RBIs), Wiles (three-run home run) and Mitchell (two-run home run) led the Lions’ hitters in Game 2.
Hebron scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning in Game 1 to break the game open and make a winner out of pitcher Daniel Barwick (7-2), who struck out four in six innings..
Marlatt (3-for-4, RBI), Luke Starling (two-run home run), Ihm, Sciavicco, Wiles and Borden (two RBIs) all had hits in the opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.