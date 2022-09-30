DACULA — Hebron Christian’s best-ever start to a football season reached 6-0 Thursday with a 35-28 win over Oconee County in the teams’ Region 8-AAA opener.
The Lions never trailed, but held off an Oconee County charge in the second half to remain undefeated under new head coach Jonathan Gess.
Quarterback Gavin Hall had another big game with 28 carries for 216 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to 85 passing yards — 79 on a first-quarter TD pass to Jake Redman for a 7-0 lead.
Wylder McKinney’s 20-yard fumble return stretched the lead to 14-0 in the second quarter before Oconee’s Whit Weeks reeled off a 53-yard TD run with 4:40 left before halftime. The hosts went back up 21-7 before halftime on Hall’s 2-yard TD run.
Hall’s 4-yard TD run with 8:09 left in the third quarter gave Hebron its largest lead at 27-7, but Oconee had the next two scores — an 18-yard pass from Mac Ricks to Weeks in the third quarter and an 11-yard run by Ricks with 6:49 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The second TD trimmed Hebron’s lead to 27-21, but Hall scored on a 47-yard TD with 2:55 remaining to make it a two-score game. Hall’s two-point pass to J.T. Hornick pushed the advantage to 35-21.
Hornick (seven rushes, 35 yards) and Devon Caldwell (nine rushes, 33 yards) joined Hall for a ground game that totaled 286 yards.
Ricks had a 10-yard TD run with 1:27 left, but Oconee got no closer. Ricks threw for 125 yards and rushed for 102, while Weeks rushed for 101 yards.
