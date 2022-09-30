©Dale Zanine 2022_09_29 00085.jpg
Scenes from the game between Oconee County against Hebron Christian Thursday night at Hebron. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

DACULA — Hebron Christian’s best-ever start to a football season reached 6-0 Thursday with a 35-28 win over Oconee County in the teams’ Region 8-AAA opener.

The Lions never trailed, but held off an Oconee County charge in the second half to remain undefeated under new head coach Jonathan Gess.

