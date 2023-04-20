Hebron Christian standout Gavin Hall, one of the state’s most productive football players last season, plans to transfer from the Dacula private school to Prince Avenue Christian for his senior season.
Hall, who expects to start classes next week at Prince Avenue, was a first-team all-county selection by the Daily Post and the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett, as well as a first-team all-state selection in Class AAA, after rushing for 2,547 yards (212.3 per game) and 32 touchdowns and throwing for 1,790 yards and 18 TDs in 2022.
He led Hebron to a 9-2 record, tying a school record for wins in a season, and to the second round of the state playoffs last season. He accounted for seven TDs in a first-round win — the Lions’ first playoff win since 2019 — over Pickens.
“Hebron was an amazing fit for me, Coach (Jonathan) Gess utilized me and my skill set perfectly,” Hall said in a statement to the Daily Post. “I will forever be grateful for him and the coaching he provided me on and off the field. However, some things just did not work out and I had to leave. Hebron football will forever be a special place to me. The program is on the rise and will be one of the top programs not only in the state but the country in the next few years.
“I’m enrolling at Prince Avenue for my senior year and will be playing slot and running back. I’m excited for the move because it is what I’ll play in college, so I’m looking forward to it. Also I am very grateful for the Gwinnett Daily Post for naming me all-county and providing the best coverage in high school football. The relationships built will 100 percent be missed. Thank you Gwinnett County and Hebron.”
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder, who recently committed to Furman, did not plan to leave Hebron, and the decision wasn’t related to football or his academics. His family told the Daily Post that Hall’s mother worked at Hebron and her employment was terminated after she missed time taking Hall on a college visit.
“While it would certainly be our choice to have Gavin complete his high school football career at Hebron, particularly after the success we have experienced, we wish him all the best as he finishes his career elsewhere,” Hebron’s head of school James Taylor released in a statement on Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.