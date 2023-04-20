20220909_ks_HebronvsMorganCo_0034.jpg

Hebron Christian’s Gavin Hall (6) runs past a Morgan County defender during a 35-28 win on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Dacula.

 Kathryn Skeean

Hebron Christian standout Gavin Hall, one of the state’s most productive football players last season, plans to transfer from the Dacula private school to Prince Avenue Christian for his senior season.

Hall, who expects to start classes next week at Prince Avenue, was a first-team all-county selection by the Daily Post and the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett, as well as a first-team all-state selection in Class AAA, after rushing for 2,547 yards (212.3 per game) and 32 touchdowns and throwing for 1,790 yards and 18 TDs in 2022.

