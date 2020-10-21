DACULA — Hebron Christian’s softball team posted 11-0 and 10-0 victories over Landmark Christian in the first round of the Class A Private state playoffs on Tuesday.
In the 10-0, Game 1 win, Layton Morris was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and also was 2-for-4 with three RBIs). Jessie Parish (3-for-3, three RBIs) and Olivia Brewer (2-for-3, two RBIs) also had big games, while Julie Manners, Dylan McCormack, Morgan Smith and Bryleigh Sissom also had hits.
McCormack struck out 10 and was the winning pitcher in Game 2. Natalie Helton, Nicole Azar, Parish, Carly Fahey, Brewer and Sissom had hits in the nightcap.
The Lions play at Strong Rock later this week in the second round.
