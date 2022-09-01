Two games into the high school football season, Hebron Christian is looking like a dominant force under new head coach Jonathan Gess. After blitzing Chestatee 63-13 in the opener, the Lions pulled away for a 48-9 win over Providence Christian last week.
The offense has rolled behind quarterback Gavin Hall, who has 338 passing yards, 420 rushing yards and eight combined touchdowns through two games. He threw for 244 yards and three TDs against Providence, in addition to rushing for 110 yards and another score.
He shared the offensive starring role last week with J.T. Hornick, who had three catches for 111 yards and a TD and two rushes for 70 yards and another TD. Hornick also had an interception for a score on defense and 35 punt return yards.
The defensive playmakers last week for the Lions included Drew Faucher (eight tackles, two for losses, two pass breakups), Max Steve (seven tackles, four pass breakups) and David Pierre (four tackles, two sacks).
Hebron now turns its attention to traditional power Commerce, which defeated the Lions seven straight times from 2012 to 2018 before Hebron finally broke through with a 21-7 win in 2019. This game is Commerce’s first this season against a Georgia opponent — the Tigers defeated Southside Christian (S.C.) 21-17 in the opener and lost 15-14 to Murphy (N.C.) last week.
