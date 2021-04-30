Athletic Signing-3.jpg
Jim Lacey

Hebron Christian honored four college-bound athletes at a spring signing ceremony this week.

The four seniors who have signed with college athletic programs are Julie Manners (South Carolina State softball), Preston Potra (Indiana Wesleyan swimming), Jaiden Stowers (Berry football/baseball) and Zach Kwiatkowski (East Georgia State baseball).

