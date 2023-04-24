Hebron Christian Academy athletic director Taylor Davis announced Monday that Jonathan Wyman has been promoted to the Lions' head baseball coach after serving as the interim coach for the 2023 season.
Wyman came to Hebron with more than 10 years of varsity baseball coaching experience in Gwinnett County, including high school head coaching stops at Norcross and Lanier. He joined Hebron in the fall of 2021 as an assistant coach and took over as interim coach in January.
The Lions finished the 2023 regular season 8-7 in region play, including five consecutive series wins. Hebron is headed back to the state tournament this week.
“We are thrilled to promote internally with someone that has a love for Hebron and a knowledge of our program,” Davis said. “Coach Wyman has proven he is deserving of the job and I am thrilled to see him take over as our next head baseball coach. He will continue to lead our guys and set high expectations for the entire program all the way down to our youth. I’m looking forward to seeing the continued success in the years to come.”
His head coaching credentials speak for themselves, leading Lanier to the Class AAAAA state playoffs in 2017 and 2018 and being named the 2013 Gwinnett County Coach of the Year at Norcross. He also led Norcorss to the AAAAAAA state playoffs in 2013, 2014 and 2016, including the Sweet 16 in 2013.
“Coach Wyman is absolutely the right man for the job,” said Hebron head of school James Taylor. “He is a man of true Christian integrity who lives out his faith with all of his players. We are excited about Coach Wyman's plans for our baseball program from our youth programs through our graduating seniors. Coach Wyman embodies exactly what we are looking for in our coaches — he preaches Christ through the impactful vehicle of baseball.”
Wyman has an extensive history in the classroom, currently teaching U.S. history and economics at Hebron. He taught personal fitness, weight training and health at Lanier, while at Norcross he taught special education language arts, biology, physics, chemistry, algebra I and discrete math.
During his days as an assistant baseball coach at North Gwinnett, Wyman helped the Bulldogs to the 2007 region championship, while making a state Elite Eight appearance that same year. In 2009, he was named the Gwinnett County Dugout Club Assistant Coach of the Year, and a year later, he helped guide the team to the AAAAAA Final Four.
“I would like to thank God for everything He did to turn this dream into a reality,” Wyman said. “I would like to thank Taylor Davis and Dr. James Taylor for entrusting me with this program and for all the support they have shown me during the interim process this season. This is an awesome responsibility that I will not take lightly. I also want to thank my wife, PJ, for her unbelievable love, faith, support, prayers and constant encouragement. She is my rock and the general manager. There’s no way I could do what I do without her.”
Wyman graduated with a bachelor’s degree in special education from Presbyterian College in 2005, a master’s degree in kinesiology from Georgia Southern University in 2010 and added a specialist degree in teaching and learning from Liberty University in 2012.
“Being the head baseball coach at Hebron is an answer to so many of me and my family’s prayers,” Wyman said. “We have been part of the HCA family and this amazing community for 13 years. To be able to teach and coach here is an honor and a privilege. I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. We have outstanding players, families and a coaching staff that is second to none. I am very excited to pick up where Coach (Ben) Drust left off. He did a great job with this program while he was here. I am excited for the upcoming playoffs and the future of this program.”
Wyman is married to PJ Wyman, who is the Lower School assistant principal at Hebron Christian Academy, and the couple has four children who attend Hebron.
