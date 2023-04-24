Screen Shot 2023-04-24 at 2.39.28 PM.png

Jonathan Wyman, interim head coach of the Hebron Christian baseball team in 2023, has been promoted to full-time head coach.

Hebron Christian Academy athletic director Taylor Davis announced Monday that Jonathan Wyman has been promoted to the Lions' head baseball coach after serving as the interim coach for the 2023 season.

Wyman came to Hebron with more than 10 years of varsity baseball coaching experience in Gwinnett County, including high school head coaching stops at Norcross and Lanier. He joined Hebron in the fall of 2021 as an assistant coach and took over as interim coach in January.

