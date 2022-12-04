277465658_5567710349923578_7006593684390290934_n.jpg

Libby Jackson

Hebron Christian senior Libby Jackson placed 16th out of 40 athletes in the pole vault at the Birmingham-Southern College Indoor Track and Field Invitational this past Friday.

Jackson’s best vault was 11 feet, 2 inches. She won last season’s Class A Private state championship at 11-0, and was Gwinnett County champion at 11-1.

