DACULA — Hebron Christian’s girls basketball team crushed visiting George Walton 83-12 Tuesday in the first round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
Malia Fisher had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Nicole Azar had 16 points and five assists, Ella Heard had 11 points and two assists and Carly Heidger had 11 points and three steals in the win.
The Lions (25-2) also got contributions from Kayla Lane (eight points, two steals), Amiya Porter (five points, two steals) and Carly Fahey (five assists, three points).
Hebron hosts Christian Heritage in the second round.
