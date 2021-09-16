Hebron Christian’s offense has put up huge numbers the past two football games, wins over Woodland-Cartersville (34-24) and Mount Pisgah (43-22). The success has coincided with the addition of new quarterback Gavin Hall.
Hall rushed 24 times for 300 yards and four touchdowns last week, and teammate Ashton Smith had a 63-yard TD run. That accounted for the bulk of 484 rushing yards against Mount Pisgah — made possible by an outstanding effort from the offensive line of David Pierre, Deacon Maynard, J.T. Sperring, Ashton Villegas and Jack Tennant.
Up 21-14 at halftime, the Lions seized control in the second half.
“It was just a good team win,” Hebron head coach Stan Luttrell said after the game. “Our offensive line continues to get better. Our guys came out and forced some turnovers and got momentum and never gave it back. I’m so proud of the way our guys continue to get better.
“This is a big program win. We had to compete and we really blew it open in the second half.”
Hall and Jack Luttrell had interceptions, and Ashton Villegas had a fumble recovery, for a Hebron defense that was led by Mason Mitchell’s seven tackles (five solos, one for loss), sack and forced fumble.
George Walton got into the win column last week after opening the season with lopsided losses to Social Circle (40-6) and Stratford Academy (47-7).
