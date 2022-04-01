Hebron Christian Academy athletic director Taylor Davis announced Friday the hiring of Derrick Mason as the new head coach of the boys basketball program.
Mason makes his way to HCA after spending the last six years as the head coach at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy, where he tallied a record of 101-57 (.639) and posted three straight 20-win seasons.
“We are excited and honored to have Coach Mason and his family join the Hebron community,” said Davis. “Derrick has a heart for young men, and desires to see kids grow closer to Christ through the game of basketball. I know Derrick will do a terrific job and make a lasting impact as he leads our boys basketball program.”
In his first year at the helm at ELCA, Mason led one of the best turnarounds in the state, taking a team coming off a 4-19 record and leading the Chargers to a 20-7 record and to the Sweet 16 of the Class A Private State Tournament. He backed that up the following season with a 27-4 record and a trip to the Class A Private Final Four.
One year later in 2018-19, Mason was at it again, this time leading ELCA to a 22-9 record and advancing to the state championship game. He has captured two region championships and was named the A Private Coach of the Year during the 2017-18 season.
"We are so excited to have Coach Mason and his family join what God is doing at Hebron Christian Academy,” said HCA head of school James Taylor. “Coach Mason's passion for the game of basketball, his genuine heart for the Lord, and his energy level are going to be huge assets as we move the program forward."
Prior to his career as a head coach, Mason spent seven years as an assistant coach at Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Georgia, including his last two years as the associate head coach. During his final season at EC in 2015-16, he helped lead the Lions to the Division I National Championship in the National Christian College Athletic Association, finishing with a 27-5 record.
During Mason’s seven years at Emmanuel, the Lions were 150-55 (.732) with four national tournament appearances and two berths in the national championship game.
“My family and I are extremely excited about joining the Hebron family,” said Mason. “Hebron’s mission, vision and progress coincides with our family values. We will miss our ELCA family dearly and pray for God’s continued covering as He orders our steps in this next chapter. We are extremely excited about the opportunity to journey with the Hebron boys basketball program and the communities that are impacted by Hebron Christian Academy’s reach.”
Before his tenure at Emmanuel, Mason served four years as an assistant coach at Elbert County High School (Class AAA in the Georgia High School Association) and six years as area director for various Boys and Girls Clubs of America across the southeast region.
A native of Atmore, Alabama, Mason graduated from Escambia County High School in 1996, where he was a three-year letterman in basketball and football. Despite scholarship offers in football as a quarterback, Mason chose basketball and earned a scholarship to Emmanuel College. A power forward, Mason led Emmanuel in rebounding and set the school single-season record and single-game record for blocked shots.
He earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from Emmanuel in May 2003 and is a member of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the Georgia Basketball Coaches Association (GABCA).
In addition to his duties as the boys basketball coach, Mason will teach dual enrollment classes, Georgia virtual classes and the middle school boys basketball physical education classes.
Mason is married to Rihana S. Mason, Ph.D., a research scientist at the Urban Child Study Center, which is housed in the College of Education and Human Development at Georgia State University and an adjunct faculty member at Spelman College, her undergraduate alma mater. The couple has two sons, Jelani (16) and Amir (10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.