Hebron Christian announced the addition of varsity boys lacrosse for the 2022-23 school year on Tuesday, and also unveiled its first head coach in the sport.
Local lacrosse professional Will Munley, a community coach with the North Gwinnett girls program, will be the Lions' head boys lacrosse coach. The addition of boys lacrosse marks the second new sport at HCA in as many years after adding girls varsity flag football in the fall of 2021 and promptly going 10-3 to capture the area championship.
"We are so excited about our new lacrosse program at HCA,” said Hebron head of school James Taylor. “I've heard it said that lacrosse is more than a sport, it is a way of life. That is exactly how we think about our personal faith at HCA, so the mindset of lacrosse will be an easy transition and a great addition."
Currently the co-owner and head lacrosse instructor at Elevate Lacrosse Academy in Suwanee, Munley joins Hebron as the head coach with extensive experience and a long list of accomplishments in the sport.
“We are excited to embark on a new journey with the addition of boys lacrosse,” Hebron athletic director Taylor Davis said. “This new sport will enhance the athletic offerings to our student-athletes, and Will Munley is going to be the perfect leader to start this program. It takes vision, passion, organization, and hard work to build a program from scratch, and Coach Munley has all the characteristics to make us successful for years to come. The entire Hebron community looks forward to seeing what will take place in the inaugural season.”
Along with his duties at Elevate Lacrosse Academy, Munley is the director of youth lacrosse for Team 91 Georgia, head coach of 2026 Ignition and former offensive coordinator for the University of Georgia.
He started his collegiate playing career at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania and served as team co-captain during the 2014 season, where he still holds multiple program records. He helped lead Mercyhurst to the two most successful seasons in program history.
Munley transferred to Tennessee Wesleyan University and was awarded the prestigious Stan Harrison Award in 2015, given to the most valuable male athlete at the school. As team captain, he set national records in assists, points in a game, and points in a season on his way to earning Appalachian Athletic All-Conference honors. He is a two-time All-America recipient, earning the honor at Mercyhurst and Tennessee Wesleyan.
A native of Greenville, South Carolina, Munley has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice/law from Mercyhurst University. He is married to his wife, Caitlin, and the couple attends St. Catherine Laboure’ Catholic Church in Jefferson.
Boys lacrosse will be the 22nd varsity program offered at HCA, including the 10th team competing in the spring, as the Lions are slated to make their debut on the field in the spring of 2023.
