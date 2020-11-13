Hebron Christian celebrated six senior athletes who signed with college programs with a ceremony Wednesday.
The group included four girls basketball players — Nicole Azar (Samford), Carly Heidger (Samford), Carly Fahey (North Carolina Asheville) and Malia Fisher (Rice) — as well as baseball player Nathan Alexander (Gardner-Webb) and football player Colten Gauthier (South Carolina).
