Hebron Christian made an eye-catching hire Thursday as its new head football coach, landing Jonathan Gess from Eagle’s Landing Christian for the opening.
Gess has built a powerhouse at ELCA, where he has won six state championships, including five in a row from 2015 to 2019. He replaces outgoing head coach Stan Luttrell, who was hired as an assistant coach at Colquitt County. Luttrell took the Lions to state playoff appearances the past two seasons, his only two seasons at Hebron, and went 3-7 in 2020 and 4-7 in 2021.
“This hire will forever change the trajectory of our football program,” Hebron athletic director Taylor Davis said. “It shows that as a school we are committed to pursuing excellence on and off the field. Coach Gess will not only transform this program to one of the top programs in the nation, but he is going to transform the lives of our young men. Our community looks forward to this next chapter of Hebron football, and we couldn’t be more excited to have Coach Gess lead us.”
Gess has been head coach at ELCA since 2007, compiling a 160-39 record with 11 region championships and and the six state titles. In addition to those state titles, he led four other teams to the state semifinals or deeper. He has a 160-39 record.
Gess has sent 77 ELCA players (43 on full scholarship, 34 on partial/preferred walk-on) to the college level since 2011. Six of his players signed in February — four with FBS teams and two with Power Five teams.
“I am extremely excited to join the Hebron family,” said Gess. “What I see is an amazing school with amazing people who love the Lord. My vision is to create the best football program in the country in a way that magnifies the name of Jesus Christ. It’s time to roll up our sleeves and get to work.”
Gess played college football at The Citadel, where he started at center as a walk-on. He became an officer in the U.S. Air Force in 2002, and he followed that with his journey into high school coaching.
In addition to his coaching, Gess also authored the book “Demand Excellence: On and Off the Field” in 2018. The book emphasizes Christian coaches’ roles and a higher purpose than winning games — being great husbands, fathers and men who shine as lights for Jesus Christ.
Gess and his wife Dee have a 9-year-old son, Uriah.
"While I am thrilled with the win record of Coach Gess, and excited at the level of play our Hebron athletes will be exposed to, I am most impressed with Coach Gess' Christian walk and how his spiritual commitment will translate to football,” said Hebron’s head of school James Taylor. “Coach Gess is a minister of the gospel whose vehicle is the great game of football. It will be a joy to serve with him in the decade to come."
Gess said the importance of football in Gwinnett is exciting.
"Gwinnett County is probably one of the most talented counties in the country, if not the most talented in the country," Gess said. "The reason they have great high school football teams is because they have great talent. It’s an exciting thing. There are tons of great kids and great football players there."
Hebron is still a relatively young football program that began play in 2007. The Lions went 9-1 in 2010 with a non-region schedule, but they have won more than six games in a season just once — in 2019 when NFL analyst Jeff Saturday took the team to an 8-5 mark and a trip to the state quarterfinals.
They are on a run of six straight state playoff appearances, though four of those ended in first-round losses.
"I don’t really look and see where something is, I see where it can be," Gess said of Hebron. "The challenge will be building it, building a culture of toughness, hard work, bringing that in and trying to get everyone to buy into that. The pieces are in place. There’s great administration, great families there. I’ve talked to many of those. Now we just have to go build it. I just saw this amazing potential for what our football program could be."
