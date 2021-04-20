Hebron Christian grad Steven Casey, a junior at Florida International University, was named to the Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week list after throwing a no-hitter last Saturday.
The right-hander, selected as Conference USA Pitcher of the Week on Monday, threw the first FIU no-hitter since 2011 and the first solo no-hitter by a Conference USA pitcher since 2005. He struck out four, got 13 flyouts and four groundouts in the no-hitter against Marshall.
Casey is 3-2 on the season with a 3.82 ERA in 10 appearances (five starts).
