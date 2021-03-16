Former Hebron Christian standout Hayden McGee committed Tuesday to the Ole Miss Rebels volleyball program, transferring to the SEC program after beginning her college career at Chattanooga.
McGee, a 2020 Hebron grad, was the Daily Post’s Player of the Year as a senior after helping the Lions to a state championship. She had 525 kills, 43 aces, 327 digs and 28 blocks as a senior, and finished her high school career with 1,860 kills.
