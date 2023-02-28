DACULA — A full charter bus of loud Mary Persons fans descended on Hebron Christian’s gym Tuesday in hopes of seeing an upset, but instead they watched Aubrey Beckham, Jakerra Butler and the hosts put on a show.
The outcome was decided pretty quickly and the only drama was whether the No. 1-ranked Lions would hit 100 points. They came up just short, but still delivered a convincing, 98-25 victory over No. 8-ranked Mary Persons in a Class AAA girls basketball quarterfinal that featured a triple-double from Beckham.
Hebron (30-0) advances to a huge Final Four showdown with No. 2 Wesleyan at 2 p.m. Friday at Fort Valley State University, while Mary Persons ends its season at 25-5.
“I thought we did a good job tonight,” Hebron girls coach Jan Azar said. “I was really proud of our effort. I was really proud of our unselfishness and taking care of the ball better. We got to a lot of loose balls and hustled a lot more. I saw more of a team that I think can make a state championship run than I saw the first couple of (tournament) games.”
Mary Persons had no answer on the inside for Butler, who finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and six steals. She had 16 points in the first half, and 11 in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Beckham was in charge throughout in putting up 20 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds.
“Everything (Beckham) does is just fun to watch. Part of the triple double is not turning the ball over. She only had one turnover tonight, which she’s mad about,” Azar said. “She kind of pushes the tempo and makes us go. She shares the ball really well. When you have Amiya (Porter) out there shooting and Kerra cleaning up the glass and the other pieces around it, it’s a fun group.”
The Lions led 19-7 after a quarter, 47-14 at halftime and 76-20 after a dominant third quarter. Beckham scored nine of Hebron’s 29 third-quarter points, and set up her teammates for most of the rest.
The team effort was a level up from the first two rounds of state, a 68-53 win over No. 7 White County in the first round and a 77-23 victory over Carter-Atlanta in the second round.
“I feel like coming into this game, the rest of the tournament we didn’t have as much energy as we did tonight,” said Beckham, one of the state’s top sophomores. “We just tried to focus and get the win today, and then we’re looking forward to the Final Four. The energy was definitely different today.”
Porter had 12 points and three steals, and Kayla Lane had 12 points on four 3-pointers and four rebounds, scoring half of her team’s 24 bench points. Nicky Daniel contributed nine points and five rebounds, and Alanna Beckham added six points and four assists.
Hebron held Mary Persons to 8-for-35 shooting, and forced 28 turnovers.
“I was very pleased with everyone who came in,” Azar said. “We got a lot of bench points. Kayla coming in and knocking down four threes is huge for us.”
Up next is a huge showdown with Wesleyan, where Azar won 13 state championships and 571 games in 22 seasons before being hired at Hebron in 2019. Wesleyan hasn’t won a state title in girls basketball since 2018, when Azar was coach, while Hebron won its first in the sport in 2021.
Wesleyan’s head girls coach is Carolyn Blackman, who played for Azar at the Peachtree Corners private school. The Wolves, led by point guard Chit-Chat Wright, advanced to the Final Four with a 78-72 win over Carver-Columbus.
“Chit-Chat’s really good, they’ve got a really good point guard,” Azar said. “I’m really superstitious. I only think about one round at a time, so we haven’t really gotten into film on them yet. We’ve seen them play once at the beginning of the season against Lumpkin (County). It’s a good group, not as big of a bench to get in and out. I don’t know any of the (Wesleyan) players, none of them were in the middle school when I was there. I think they’ve all come in from ninth grade and up. I don’t know the girls, but what I know of them, they’re great kids. It will be a great matchup. It will be interesting.”
