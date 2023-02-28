DSC_8051.jpg

DACULA — A full charter bus of loud Mary Persons fans descended on Hebron Christian’s gym Tuesday in hopes of seeing an upset, but instead they watched Aubrey Beckham, Jakerra Butler and the hosts put on a show.

The outcome was decided pretty quickly and the only drama was whether the No. 1-ranked Lions would hit 100 points. They came up just short, but still delivered a convincing, 98-25 victory over No. 8-ranked Mary Persons in a Class AAA girls basketball quarterfinal that featured a triple-double from Beckham.

