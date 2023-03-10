MACON — The odds were stacked against the Hebron girls basketball team heading into the 2022-23 season.
After losing in the Class A Private state finals last season, the Lions had the daunting task of moving up two classifications to a much deeper Class AAA, making their road back to the Macon Centreplex that much tougher.
But with a retooled roster and the winningest head coach in the history of Georgia high school basketball, the jump didn’t phase the Lions in the least.
Facing off against defending state champion Lumpkin County in the Class AAA state finals Friday afternoon, the Lions pummeled the Indians for four quarters and cruised to a 68-36 win for their second state title in program history and 15th for legendary head coach Jan Azar. Azar now has two state titles in her first four seasons at Hebron.
More impressively, the win over the Indians completes an undefeated season for Hebron at 32-0, the only team in the state of Georgia to do that this season.
“With this young team, for them to do that and do what they did today on this stage in front of a great Lumpkin County crowd and a great Hebron crowd, it’s great,” Azar said. “They kept their focus on the court and played the way that they should play. Defensively, I think (taking away Lumpkin County’s outside shot) was the difference in the game.”
Standout sophomore guard Aubrey Beckham finished with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists while Jakerra Butler scored 13 of her 16 points in the second half to pair with 13 rebounds.
The Lions also got double-digit scoring efforts from Amiya Porter, who had 12 points, and Nickyia Daniel, who scored 11.
Defensively, the Lions held the Indians to just 23 percent from the field (11 of 48) and out-rebounded them 37-26.
“We tried to watch film and focus on what some of (Lumpkin’s) weaknesses were,” Azar said. “Our girls that come off the bench learned their system. They did a great job of running it so that these girls would know what they were going to run. I just think the effort, the intensity, the speed of the game, how fast Aubrey was pushing the ball up the court, Nicki and Amiya knocking down some threes, and in the second half, Jakerra going inside the way that she did, it was a tough matchup for them.”
The Lions took an early six-point lead after a corner 3-pointer from Daniel and held the Indians without a field goal until the 3:58 mark when Averie Jones got them on the board with a layup.
Their lead was then cut to two points after another Jones layup, but by the end of the first quarter, Beckham had taken over.
The sophomore scored on the next two possessions and scored again in the closing seconds of the quarter on a coast-to-coast layup to give the Lions a 15-7 lead heading into the second quarter.
Beckham extended the Lions lead to eight points early in the second quarter after stealing a pass and converting it into an easy layup, and despite the Indians finding a rhythm on offense, they maintained a seven-point advantage after a Porter layup at the five-minute mark.
Jones, who provided almost all of the offense for the Indians in the first half, was able to trim the Lions lead to six points, 25-19 with just under two minutes remaining. But a 3-pointer from Camryn Register, followed by a pair of free throws from Porter, gave the Lions a 30-19 lead heading into halftime.
Beckham led the Lions in scoring at the half with 10 points while Jones was responsible for 14 of the Indians 19 points.
The Lions ended any hopes of a comeback in the third quarter.
Another 3-pointer from Porter extended the lead 16 points, 37-21 midway through the quarter, and Butler, who had a quiet first half for the Lions, stole a pass and knocked down an easy layup to extend the edge to 19 with 1:35 remaining.
Heading into the fourth, the Lions’ lead reached a game-high 21 points, 46-25 after Aniya Moodie got a layup to fall at the buzzer.
Butler scored seven points in the quarter and entered the fourth with 10 points and 11 rebounds for the game.
The Lions added insult to injury in the fourth. They poured in 22 more points, including six more from Butler and eight from Porter, to leave no doubt as to who the better team on the court was Friday afternoon.
