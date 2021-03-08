After the 2020 season ended with unhappy memories of the Macon Centreplex, the Hebron Christian girls basketball team returns this week with an opportunity to make better ones.
The Lions face St. Francis at noon Wednesday for the Class A Private state championship, which would be the first in program history and would accomplish a mission that fell just short last year thanks to a chaotic Final Four loss to Holy Innocents’.
“We’ve all been really excited and wanting to push forward because of that,” Hebron senior Carly Heidger said of last year’s Final Four loss. “It’s kind of put a fire under us to go win this thing at the end.”
Hebron had its sights on a state championship in 2020 and took a 30-0 record into a semifinal showdown with defending champion Holy Innocents’. The game was physical and sloppy — a combined 48 fouls, 48 free throws and 53 turnovers — and controversial because of disputes over the official scorebook allocating fouls to the wrong players. Holy Innocents’ closed the game on an 11-2 run and pulled out a 52-48 win, which has served as motivation this year for the Lions.
The goal has been a return to Macon to win a trophy.
“Our theme this year is unfinished business,” Hebron girls coach Jan Azar said. “We want to finish what we didn’t get a chance to last year. We want to control what we can control. We couldn’t control Malia (Fisher) being on the bench in the first half (of a semifinal win over Galloway because of foul trouble), but we can control how the people on the court are playing. We’re not going to worry about anything else that’s going on. What happened last year is definitely good motivation for pursuing a state championship.”
Seniors have been at the forefront of Hebron’s charge to the finals.
Fisher was the Region 5-A Private Player of the Year, while fellow seniors Nicole Azar, Heidger and Carly Fahey were all-region selections, as was junior Jessie Parish. The large senior class also includes Sydney Whalen, Anniston Bainey, Riley Warbington, Ailee Semple, Ella Heard and Bella Rodriguez, a group that has helped Hebron to a 28-2 record and 22 straight wins since a Dec. 20 loss to New Hope Academy (Md.).
“They’ve meant a great deal to the program, but even more to the school in the way they represent themselves,” Jan Azar said of her seniors. “They’re all fantastic basketball players, but they do a lot more at the school than that. Malia and Carly (Heidger) are on the volleyball team. Nicole, Carly (Fahey) and Jessie are on the softball team. Syd (Whalen) is on the cross country team. They represent so many different aspects other than just basketball. What they’re bringing to this basketball program is what the younger kids now want to be a part of. We’ve got so many kids who want to play and be a part of this coming from middle school. It’s an exciting time to be building here.”
Standing between Hebron and the historic state title is St. Francis, which beat two-time defending champion Holy Innocents’ 58-50 in the Final Four. The Knights have gone through a challenging bracket, beating a good Eagle’s Landing Christian team 55-42 in the quarterfinals and eliminating longtime power Wesleyan 59-48 in the second round. They have won 10 straight since a 14-point loss to Buford on Jan. 30.
Their top scorers have been Mia Moore (14.2 ppg), Trynce Taylor (12.7 ppg) and Erica Moon (10.3 ppg).
“It’s going to be a good matchup,” Jan Azar said. “We’re going to be calm and hopefully play like seniors and try to earn that first state championship for Hebron girls basketball.”
That has been the goal since the 2020 season ended in late February.
“I’m super excited,” Heidger said. “We worked hard last year and we didn’t make it obviously, so to come back and do it this year would be awesome to go win it.”
