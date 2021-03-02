DACULA — Hebron Christian is headed back to the Class A Private Final Four in girls basketball after a 79-24 rout of Stratford Academy on Tuesday night.
Malia Fisher had 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Nicole Azar had 16 points, four assists and three steals in the win. Carly Heidger also scored in double figures with 11 to go with four steals and three assists.
The Lions (27-2) also got contributions from Carly Fahey (eight points, five steals, three assists), Ella Heard (six points), Jessie Parish (six points), Malia Melton (five points), Kayla Lane (five points), Riley Warbington (two points, four rebounds) and Gabi Lowe (three points).
Hebron will host the winner of Wednesday’s Galloway-Greenforest game in the semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.