MACON — After fighting its way through the past two rounds of the Class A Private state tournament, Hebron Christian's girls basketball team had one last battle in front of them in the championship game against Mount Paran Christian.
Try as they might, the No. 4 state-ranked Lions simply had no answer for Kara Dunn.
The Georgia Tech-bound wing poured in 19 of her game-high 30 points in the second half and made some key plays down the stretch to help the second-ranked Eagles hold off Hebron for a 54-49 victory Saturday at the Macon Centreplex.
Dunn also added six rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots to help her celebrate Mount Paran's (25-4) first state title with her mother and coach Stephanie Dunn, a feat Hebron coach Jan Azar pulled off with her daughter Nicole last year.
With seniors Jessie Parish and Malia Melton as the only two players having gotten appreciable minutes off that team, the Lions (26-6) faced an uphill battle in Saturday's game, and stayed close behind 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists from Parish and 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks from Aubrey Beckham.
However, Dunn made their task next to impossible, particularly in the fourth quarter.
“Kara's really good,” Azar said. “She's really fun to watch, plays the right way. … We'd hoped to stop her, but she turned it on in the fourth quarter.”
After a jittery first quarter that ended in a 7-7 tie, both teams began to look more comfortable in the second quarter.
Mt. Paran had the first run, with Kitali Youmans draining a 3-pointer from the right wing off a feed from Dunn to cap an 8-0 run that vaulted the Eagles into a 21-16 lead with 3:46 left in the first half.
But boosted by the penetration into the lane by Beckham and Nickiya Daniel and the shooting and rebounding of Kayla Lane off the bench, the Lions answered with an 8-1 run over the remainder of the second quarter to head into intermission with a 24-22 lead.
But after baskets by Parish and Beckham early in the third quarter helped push the Hebron lead to 28-24 just 48 seconds into the third quarter, Dunn began to go to work.
“I just left it all on the floor for my team,” Dunn said. “I said two years ago we were going to win a state championship while we were here. … We've waited so long. People have underestimated us, … but I knew in my heart we were the better team out there (Saturday). And I knew that if I put everything on the floor for my team, there was no doubt we could win that game.”
Dunn connected on a jumper at the 4:36 mark of the period to ignite a 13-2 run that she also finished with a layup that vaulted Mount Paran into a 37-30 lead with 2:44 left in the quarter.
But Hebron fought back behind the 6-foot-2 Parish, who responded with a three-point play and another layup to pull the Lions to within 39-35 by the end of the quarter.And despite trailing by six points after a pair of Dunn free throws with 4:15 remaining, Hebron kept clawing back, with a layup by Parish and two Amiya Porter free throws cutting the Mount Paran lead to just 44-42 with 3:36 left.
The Lions then got a stop and had a chance to tie the game on their next trip down the court, but Dunn, who had been switching off guarding Beckham and Daniel on the perimeter, moved down to battle Parish in the low block.
And the 5-11 senior got in front of Parish to intercept a lob attempt with 2:57 left, which eventually turned into a pair of Katelynn Dunning free throws with 2:29 remaining to give the Eagles breathing room at 46-42.
“Jessie turned it up in the second half,” Azar said. “And the other kids got her the ball and she finished around the rim. … There was a scuffle inside, a lot of contact. … and there was a steal. That was a change in the game.”
Hebron got as close as three points twice more, but both times, Mount Paran had an answer.
A three-point play by Dunn following 1 of 2 free throws from Beckham stretched the Eagles' lead to 49-43 with 2:00 left, while Dunning, who finished with nine points, hit 1 of 2 free throws on consecutive trips to the line in the final 23 seconds to seal Hebron's fate.
Mount Paran also got five points, eight rebounds and four blocks from Jessica Fields, plus eight rebounds and three assists from Shamaria Jennings.
Meanwhile, Daniel joined Parish and Beckham in double-figure scoring with 11 points, and Lane chipped in six points and six boards off the bench.
And while Saturday's loss was a disappointing end for the careers of Parish and fellow seniors Malia Melton and Kennedy Truitt, Azar is confident the rest of her young team will benefit greatly from the experience in the near future.
“We've progressively gotten better throughout the season,” Azar said. “I've been really proud of the improvement of our team. We battled that St. Francis (quarterfinal) game, we battled the Galloway (semifinal) game. We were hoping to battle (Saturday), too, but it just didn't fall into our hands.
“I'm just really proud of this team to get in here (Saturday) and play the way we did. A lot of those kids were sitting on the bench last year. Some of those girls sitting on the bench now, they're ready to go next year. … I'm excited about what we return. But we're sure going to miss those seniors.”
