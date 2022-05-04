©Dale Zanine 2021_01_0900261.JPG

Hebron's Nicole Azar (3) takes a jump shot against Collins Hill during Saturday’s game at Hebron Christian. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

The Hebron Christian Girls Basketball Camp is scheduled for June 6-9 at the Dacula private school.

The camp, run by Lions head girls coach Jan Azar and her staff, features two sessions — 9 a.m. to noon for grades 2-4 ($125) and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for grades 5-10 ($175).

Registration is available at https://www.hebronlions.org/athletics/athletic-camps--clinics.

