Hebron Lions (5-A Private)
Coach: Stan Luttrell
Record: 2-3
Last week: Lost to Prince Avenue Christian 63-14
Mount Vernon Mustangs (5-A Private)
Coach: Wayne Dabbs
Record: 3-3
Last week: Beat Loganville Christian 50-14
Region 5-A Private play begins Friday for Hebron Christian’s football team, which has faced a challenging non-region slate. The hope is the early tests offer good preparation in the games that matter.
“We are looking forward to beginning region play this week at Mount Vernon,” Luttrell said.
Mount Vernon enters with the momentum of three wins in its last four games. Hebron has lost two straight, the latest 63-14 to Prince Avenue and Georgia-bound quarterback Brock Vandagriff.
Jaiden Stowers had four catches for 37 yards last Friday, in addition to averaging 29 yards on kickoff returns. Justin Peavy and Preston Brown caught touchdown passes from quarterback Colten Gauthier, a South Carolina recruit.
Jack Luttrell had four catches for 68 yards and a 62-yard kickoff return, in addition to leading the defense with 10 tackles. Brad Ihm added eight stops against Prince Avenue.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Hebron won 13-7 last year
Location: Mount Vernon Presbyterian
