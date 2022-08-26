The high school football season openers went drastically different for Hebron Christian and Providence Christian last week, and it showed the different situations facing their two new head coaches. Jonathan Gess inherited an established Hebron team that has made the state playoff six straight seasons, including a quarterfinal trip in 2019, while first-year Providence head coach and Parkview grad Joe Sturdivant took over a program that has won more than two games in a season just once (4-6 in 2018) in its young history.
Hebron showed off its promise for 2022 in a 63-13 rout of Chestatee last Friday. Quarterback Gavin Hall had a monster game with 310 rushing yards, 94 passing yards and four total TDs, while J.T. Hornick was a playmaker with two rushes for 30 yards and a TD, an 8-yard catch and a kickoff return TD. He also made four tackles on defense.
Drew Faucher was Hebron’s defensive playmaker with eight tackles (three for losses), one sack and an interception for a TD, while Kamsi Onyiliogwu (five tackles, 1 1/2 sacks) and Wylder McKinney (six tackles, one for loss, one sack) also stood out.
