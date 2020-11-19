Holy Innocents’ Golden Bears (5-A Private)
Coach: Todd Winter
Record: 3-5, 1-1 region
Last week: Lost to Wesleyan 20-13
Hebron Christian Lions (5-A Private)
Coach: Stan Luttrell
Record: 3-5, 1-2 region
Last week: Beat Providence 48-21
Hebron can improve its playoff positioning with a win over Holy Innocents' as both teams sit behind region leaders Wesleyan and Mount Vernon.
The Lions of played their best of late, falling in overtime to Wesleyan and beating Providence 48-21 in their last two outings. The win over Providence snapped a four-game losing streak.
Quarterback Colten Gauthier accounted for six touchdowns as Hebron built a big first-half lead at Providence. He completed 6 of 8 passes for 267 yards and five TDs, and also rushed three times for 34 yards and another score.
Jaiden Stowers (two catches, 99 yards, two TDs, interception on defense), Jack Luttrell (85-yard TD catch), Justin Peavy (two catches for 58 yards, TD) and Preston Brown (25-yard TD catch) also stood out.
The Lions' defense also got solid play from Alex Pinela (eight tackles), Jonathan Burke (interception) and Chase Arnow (fumble recovery).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Holy Innocents' won 28-21 last year
Location: Hebron Christian Academy
