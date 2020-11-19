x_MSC2081.jpg
Hebron's Jack Luttrell (6) breaks into the open during Friday’s game played at Providence High School .(Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

Holy Innocents’ Golden Bears (5-A Private)

Coach: Todd Winter

Record: 3-5, 1-1 region

Last week: Lost to Wesleyan 20-13

Hebron Christian Lions (5-A Private)

Coach: Stan Luttrell

Record: 3-5, 1-2 region

Last week: Beat Providence 48-21

Hebron can improve its playoff positioning with a win over Holy Innocents' as both teams sit behind region leaders Wesleyan and Mount Vernon.

The Lions of played their best of late, falling in overtime to Wesleyan and beating Providence 48-21 in their last two outings. The win over Providence snapped a four-game losing streak.

Quarterback Colten Gauthier accounted for six touchdowns as Hebron built a big first-half lead at Providence. He completed 6 of 8 passes for 267 yards and five TDs, and also rushed three times for 34 yards and another score.

Jaiden Stowers (two catches, 99 yards, two TDs, interception on defense), Jack Luttrell (85-yard TD catch), Justin Peavy (two catches for 58 yards, TD) and Preston Brown (25-yard TD catch) also stood out.

The Lions' defense also got solid play from Alex Pinela (eight tackles), Jonathan Burke (interception) and Chase Arnow (fumble recovery).

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Holy Innocents' won 28-21 last year

Location: Hebron Christian Academy

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post

