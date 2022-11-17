Class AAA State Playoffs, Second Round
Hebron Christian Lions (8-AAA)
Coach: Jonathan Gess
Record: 9-2
Seed: No. 2
Last week: Beat Pickens 63-14
Cedar Grove Saints (5-AAA)
Coach: John Adams
Record: 8-2
Seed: No. 1
Last week: Beat Bremen 48-7
There is no understating the challenge facing Hebron Christian’s football team Friday night.
Cedar Grove, the reigning Class AAA state champ, has won four of the past six state titles in the classification, but the bulk of its 2022 regular-season schedule — the Saints have just three region games — was against Georgia teams from larger classifications. All five Georgia opponents were state-ranked when they played.
In a four-game September stretch, Cedar Grove defeated one of AAAAAAA’s top teams (Westlake, 30-20), routed defending AAAAAAA state champion Collins Hill 40-6, lost to nationally ranked Mill Creek 52-36 and lost 39-17 to Colquitt County. All four games were on the road.
Quarterback Elliott Colson is DeKalb County’s top passer (2,104 yards, 23 touchdowns) and also a dangerous runner (342 yards, eight TDs). His talented receivers, led by Barry Jackson (Nebraska commit) and Ricky Lee (Connecticut), caused Mill Creek’s defense fits earlier in the season. The Saints also run the ball with great success, racking up 363 yards in last week’s first-round win over Bremen.
The Saints are loaded on defense, too, allowing 18.7 points per game — a number inflated by Mill Creek’s 52 and Colquitt’s 39. In the first-round win, the unit was led by Chase Kerns (seven tackles, four for losses, three sacks) and Quinterio Lawson (two sacks, one caused fumble, fumble return for TD).
That defense will have to defend against one of the state’s most dynamic players, Hebron quarterback Gavin Hall. The junior has surpassed the 4,000-yard mark through 11 games with 2,333 rushing yards (30 TDs) and 1,677 passing yards (17 TDs).
Hall has spread the ball around to a handful of receivers led by Jake Redman (25 catches, 535 yards, seven TDs) and J.T. Hornick (18 catches, 370 yards, five TDs). Freshman Devon Caldwell has rushed for 679 yards and eight TDs to share some of the load with Hall.
Hornick also is one of the leaders of the Lions’ defense. He had seven tackles and two pass breakups in a first-round win over Pickens, in addition to four catches for 87 yards and a score on offense. He has 56 tackles, 14 pass breakups and six interceptions on the season.
With a win, Hebron can reach the state quarterfinals for the second time in school history. The first appearance was in 2019, when the Lions were coached by Jeff Saturday, now head coach of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Winner plays: Calvary Day-Dougherty winner
Location: Godfrey Stadium, Decatur
Recommended for you
There's a new holiday experience in Gwinnett this year as the Shine Light Show offers a drive-through Christmas light display at Coolray Field. Click for more.PHOTOS: Shine Light Show at Coolray Field
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.