Hebron Christian Lions (5-A Private)
Coach: Stan Luttrell
Record: 2-1
Last week: Had a bye
Athens Academy Spartans (8-A Private)
Coach: Josh Alexander
Record: 4-0
Last week: Beat Providence Christian 55-12
Hebron faces a tough test Friday with a visit to perennial power Athens Academy, which celebrates Homecoming against the Lions. The Spartans are 4-0 with wins over Trinity Christian (17-10), Commerce (24-7), Berkmar (68-14) and Providence Christian (55-12).
Athens Academy has won 34 straight regular-season games dating back to the 2016 finale, a loss to rival Prince Avenue Christian. Alexander has lost only eight games since taking over the program in 2015. He previously coached at Archer from 2009-2015.
Hebron is on a two-game winning streak since a season-opening loss to North Cobb Christian, defeating Elbert County 23-7 and Mount Pisgah 17-13 the past two games. The Lions’ game last Friday was called off because COVID-19 issues at George Walton, giving them an extra week of preparation for Athens Academy.
Demetrius Rogers sparked the offense in the win over Mount Pisgah with his best game of the season. He carried 17 times for 72 yards and added four catches for 16 yards and a score.
Quarterback Colten Gauthier threw for two TDs, giving him seven on the season to go with 788 passing yards. Jaiden Stowers had two catches for 60 yards and a score, while Jack Luttrell was a force on both sides of the ball. He had five catches for 78 yards on offense, as well as eight tackles, an interception and a caused fumble on defense. Luttrell has a team-high 19 catches for 317 yards and a TD, while Stowers has nine catches for 257 yards (28-yard average) and four TDs.
Luttrell also leads the Hebron defense with 26 tackles. Ethan Burroughs (nine tackles last week) has 17 stops on the season.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Athens Academy won 50-21 last year
Location: Athens Academy
