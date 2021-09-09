New quarterback Gavin Hall made a big difference pretty quickly for a Hebron offense that struggled in a season-opening 24-14 loss to North Cobb Christian, getting its only points on two big plays by Jack Luttrell (96-yard kickoff return, 76-yard run). Hall, a recent transfer from Loganville, made his debut with the Lions in last Friday’s 34-24 win at Woodland-Cartersville with a big game — 9 of 13 passing for 152 yards and a touchdown, as well as 20 rushes for 118 yards and three more TDs.
His presence boosted a Hebron offense that didn’t complete a pass in the opener, and it got Jake Redman (four catches for 79 yards) and Preston Rine (three catches for 42 yards) involved in the attack during last Friday’s win.
Ashton Smith had a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown against Woodland, and Kyle Roberts had seven tackles to lead the Hebron defense.
“We had a lot of guys banged up from the game last week, but we had a lot of guys step up and play well,” Hebron coach Stan Luttrell said. “It was a great team win. It wasn't an easy win. We had to play four quarters to get it. Had to make some plays on offense and get some stops on defense.”
Mount Pisgah, coached by Norcross grad Ryan Livezey, earned its first victory last week after opening with losses to Wesleyan (31-0) and Mount Paran (38-28). Friday’s game is the home opener for the Patriots.
